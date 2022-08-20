Aces center Kiah Stokes shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner in Game 1 of the best-of-three WNBA playoff series. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aces hope to clinch their best-of-three WNBA playoff series against the injury-riddled Phoenix Mercury on Saturday.

Tipoff at Michelob Ultra Arena is 6 p.m.

Phoenix again is expected to be without star guard Diana Taurasi and two other starters, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Shey Peddy.

Taurasi, one of the best players in league history, has been bothered by a quadriceps injury. She missed the final four games of the regular season and Wednesday’s playoff opener against the Aces.

Peddy, a point guard, ruptured an Achilles tendon in Game 1. Diggins-Smith is out because of personal reasons. She left the Mercury in the last week of the regular season.

The Aces, playing without standout defender Dearica Hamby (right knee), used a strong fourth-quarter for a 79-63 Game 1 victory. Point guard Chelsea Gray was the catalyst, scoring nine of her 17 points in the final period.

A Phoenix victory sends the series to Footprint Center for a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday.