LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of causing a deadly wrong way crash in December was back in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday. The crash happened on the 215 near Charleston Boulevard.

According to the arrest report for Ashley O’Neill, she was driving north in the southbound lanes and driving under the influence when she crashed into another car killing the driver, Roshonda Thornton.

O’Neill waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is due back in court next week.