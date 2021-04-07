Accused sexual predator who worked as substitute teacher could have more victims

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for possible victims of an accused sexual predator who worked as a substitute teacher.

Erik Huey is accused of luring a child over the Internet for sexual contact and engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution. He was arrested by North Las Vegas Police on March 3, 2021.

Police are now reaching out to the public to help find other possible victims.

For several years, Huey worked as a substitute teacher for the Clark County School District. He worked at different high schools in the Las Vegas valley including as a long-term substitute at Western High School and he mainly taught English.

At the time of his arrest, Huey worked at Acceleration Academy as a mentor for at-risk students.

Police said an investigation revealed Huey may have engaged in sex acts with other minors in the past and he could be facing additional charges.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward. Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-1773.