LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former “Dances with Wolves” actor and Las Vegas local who is accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

The 46-year-old is scheduled to have his felony arraignment in North Las Vegas Justice Court. A judge could also set bail after hearing from prosecutors and Chasing Horse’s defense attorney.

The investigation into his alleged actions is ongoing. Women and underage girls in several states, and in Canada have accused Chasing Horse of sex crimes.

He is accused of running a cult known as The Circle and using his influence as a spiritual leader to gain the trust of indigenous girls and their families. Some of the girls who went to live with him were allegedly raped and then trafficked. Investigators said he considered the women to be his wives.

Chasing Horse was arrested at his North Las Vegas home on Jan. 31, following a raid at his home.

He is currently charged in Clark County, Nevada with two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of sexual assault, one of those counts is against a child under 16, and he is also facing one count of child abuse/neglect. Investigators believe that more victims will come forward and there could be additional charges.

The Las Vegas Indian Center released a statement regarding the allegations against Chasing Horse which said they are appalled and want indigenous women and families to know that culturally-appropriate resources and programs are available to support them. The National Strong Hearts Native Help Line is available 24/7 at 1-844-762-8483.