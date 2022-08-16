LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of beating and killing a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy and then storing his body in a freezer, could face the death penalty at trial.
For months, prosecutors were considering capital punishment against 36-year-old Brandon Toseland.
On August 11, prosecutors made the decision to officially seek the death penalty, according to court records.
Toseland was arrested on February 22 after 4-year-old Mason Dominguez’s mother was able to send for help by placing a message in her daughter’s shoe.
In March, Dominguez’s mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Toseland who allegedly held her and her children against their will for months.
In July, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Dominguez was beaten to death in February before his body was stored in a freezer.
The 8 News Now I-Team was the first to report that Dominguez’s body was found inside Toseland’s garage concealed in a trash bag in the freezer. Detectives believe the boy’s body had been there for at least 10 weeks.
Toseland faces several charges including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and battery.
His trial date has been set for December 5, according to court records.
If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.