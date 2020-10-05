Accused killer faces competency hearing on Oct. 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Accused killer Christopher Prestipino faces a competency hearing later this month to determine if he will stand trial.

Prestipino, 46, is charged in the 2019 death of Las Vegas model Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24. Las Vegas police said he injected her with a pool cleaner and put her body in a structure in a desert area.

The competency hearing is scheduled Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. in the courtroom of District Judge Linda Bell.

Prestipino’s trial was initially scheduled April 20 before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted rescheduling of court appearances.

Esmeralda Gonzalez

Charges of kidnapping and murder followed the investigation of Gonzalez’s death. Her body was discovered in a desert area of North Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2019. She was killed sometime around the end of May and June 10 of 2019, according to arrest documents for Prestipino’s girlfriend, Casandra Garrett.

Garrett faces charges related to helping Prestipino commit the crime.

An arrest report says Garrett and Prestipino beat Gonzalez, but she did not die and pleaded with them to let her go home.