LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 44-year-old man accused in a shooting at a hookah lounge that left one person dead and 13 injured will be held without bail.

Lee Frank Wilson made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in a wheelchair Thursday morning. He told the Las Vegas judge he was shot six times in the exchange of gunfire.

Wilson is facing 1 count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Shooting suspect Lee Frank Wilson hides his face as he talks with his attorney. (KLAS-TV)

The shooting happened on Saturday at 3:15 a.m. at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge (Manny’s Glo Afterdark) when an fight started during a party. Demetreus, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the court appearance, it was pointed out that Wilson had an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995 and includes 82 arrests and nine felony convictions. The I-Team learned in 2019, he faced charges in connection with the attempted murder of two people and agreed to a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a structure. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered Wilson held without bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 21.