Accused Chinatown shooter makes first appearance in court, could face more charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in the shooting of a restaurant waiter in Chinatown appeared for the first time in court Thursday morning. According to the court, his initial appearance last week was delayed until now due to a medical issue.
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, is accused of shooting Chengyan Wang 11 times in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning up the restaurant. Wang remains hospitalized.
Gaston-Anderson is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He remains jailed with no bail at the Clark County Detention Center.
Judge Joseph Sciscento ordered Gaston-Anderson remain in custody because other charges could be filed in the case. He set a bail hearing for Jan. 13 at 9 a.m and his preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.
A GoFundMe account for Wany has raised nearly $53,000.