Accused Chinatown shooter makes first appearance in court, could face more charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in the shooting of a restaurant waiter in Chinatown appeared for the first time in court Thursday morning. According to the court, his initial appearance last week was delayed until now due to a medical issue.

Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 23, is accused of shooting Chengyan Wang 11 times in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning up the restaurant. Wang remains hospitalized.

Shooting victim Chengyan Wang was shot 11 times on Dec. 20, 2021.

Gaston-Anderson is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He remains jailed with no bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Judge Joseph Sciscento ordered Gaston-Anderson remain in custody because other charges could be filed in the case. He set a bail hearing for Jan. 13 at 9 a.m and his preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.

A GoFundMe account for Wany has raised nearly $53,000.