LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son could learn Tuesday if his trial will go forward as planned or if there will be a change in the start date. Brandon Toseland is charged with 12 felonies, including murder, child abuse and kidnapping.

Toseland, 36, is accused of killing 4-year-old Mason Dominguez and abusing his sister who was six years old at the time. The boy was last seen by his mother on Dec. 11, 2021. His body was found hidden in a northeast valley home freezer on Feb. 22, 2022.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

Prosecutors said a coroner’s report showed Dominguez suffered severe internal injuries to his abdomen.

Toseland is facing the death penalty.

Toseland remains in Clark County Detention Center without bail awaiting his jury trial which is set to start on Monday, Dec. 5, but could be rescheduled. A motion to move the trial to a later date was filed but a decision has not been released yet.