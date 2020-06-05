Family of Officer Shay Mikalonis addresses the community, fundraising efforts underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officer Shay Mikalonis, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, is recovering at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound received late Monday night during protests against police violence. He was shot as he worked in front of Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Mikalonis family released a statement to the community while contributions to assist Mikalonis are being accepted by the Injured Police Officers Fund. All money donated will go directly to the officer and his family.

This statement was released by the IPOF:

“We are grateful for all the calls, texts, and words of encouragement from our friends and the Las Vegas community as our son and brother, Shay fights to survive his critical injuries sustained on June 1, 2020 while working the job he loved.

We have heard many people have reached out to help. At this time it is unclear, what needs Shay may in the future.

The IPOF has agreed to step in and do what they do best, help injured officers by being the gateway for this generosity.” Injured Police Officers Fund

Contribute here:

Wells Fargo Bank

Account number: 5906600647

Nevada State Bank

Account Number: 5795937845

Or online donations www.ipof.vegas

At the family’s request, please only use these authorized accounts to make donations. The IPOF is the only sanctioned group collecting funds for Officer Mikalonis.

Any gift cards or collections can be directed to:

Lieutenant Erik Lloyd

LVMPD Headquarters