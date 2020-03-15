Academy of Country Music postpones awards show in Vegas amid virus

This combination photo shows Keith Urban performing at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018, left, and Miranda Lambert performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The Academy of Country Music said their April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but they are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled to air live from Las Vegas on CBS on Sunday, April 5.

Organizers say it will be rescheduled to air on CBS sometime in September. ACM Awards said in a statement:

“The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority.



The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.” ACM Awards

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause® events. You can visit the ACM website and social accounts for information on how to claim refunds.