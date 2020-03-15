Academy of Country Music postpones awards show in Vegas amid virus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled to air live from Las Vegas on CBS on Sunday, April 5.
Organizers say it will be rescheduled to air on CBS sometime in September. ACM Awards said in a statement:
“The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority.ACM Awards
The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and Dick Clark Productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.”
Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause® events. You can visit the ACM website and social accounts for information on how to claim refunds.