Academy of Country Music Awards show will broadcast from Nashville for first time ever

FILE – This April 7, 2019 file photo shows host Reba McEntire on stage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music had to postpone their awards show on April 5 because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — The Academy of Country Music Awards show will broadcast from Nashville for the first time ever.

The show was originally set to take place April 5 in Las Vegas, but was postponed to September 16 because of the coronavirus crisis. Now, the public knows where it will be.

The Academy announced Monday that the awards show will be held in Nashville, the home of country music, for the first time in the show’s 55-year history.

It will be broadcast from three iconic country music venues, including:

The Grand Ole Opry House,

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium,

The Bluebird Cafe

“While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy’s history,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville.”

As previously announced, Keith Urban will host the show for the first time. It will air on September 16, 2020.

It will also stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.