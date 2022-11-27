LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pit bull who was found with just skin and bones is now making improvements as she takes baby steps toward her recovery.

Althea is a 7-year-old pit bull who was found earlier this month on the street barely weighing 23 pounds. She was taken to The Animal Foundation where Vegas Pet Rescue Project took her under their care.

Althea was transferred to the Spencer Springs Animal Hospital where she is now walking despite being too weak to stand up on her own just a few days ago.

“She is still very thin but up to 31 pounds which we are very excited about that,” said Tina Hayed from the Vegas Pet Rescue Project. “We are just beside ourselves that someone would let that happen to this beautiful baby girl.”

The chance of Althea surviving was slim as a dog her size and age should weigh around 60 to 70 pounds. However, with her making improvements, she is showing that she is not letting her abusers win.

If you want to donate towards Althea’s medical expenses, you can click here.