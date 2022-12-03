LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Althea, the 7-year-old pit bull who spent weeks in veterinary care after being found on the brink of death, has passed away.

Althea was found in November on the streets of Las Vegas, left for dead, and weighing just 23 pounds. She was taken to The Animal Foundation, and shortly after her arrival, employees reached out to Vegas Pet Rescue Project (VPRP) for additional help.

“For this to happen is unthinkable,” Tina Hayes, a volunteer with VPRP told 8 News Now.

Hayes spent nearly every day with Althea while she was recovering. And while the chances of the pit bull surviving were slim, Althea did show signs of improvement along the way. However, during her recovery, she developed pneumonia and was sent to the emergency room, where she eventually succumbed to the illness.

Althea, found helpless in the streets, received love and care through Las Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Photo: KLAS)

Althea, found helpless in the streets, received love and care through Las Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Photo: KLAS)

Althea, found helpless in the streets, received love and care through Las Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Photo: KLAS)

A reward of $1,000 was posted by VPRP for anyone with information regarding Althea’s abusers. Since then, an anonymous donor added another $9,000 to the reward. Now, the reward is up to $20,000, according to an RPRP Facebook post.

Anyone with information that could bring Althea’s abusers to justice is urged to send it to Justice4Althea@gmail.com.