I-Team: Abuse of 3-year-old with disabilities detailed in federal lawsuit filed in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday in District Court accuses a special education teacher of physical, emotional and verbal abuse in 2020 of a 3-year-old student with disabilities.

The lawsuit alleges failures by the Clark County School District to protect children. The lawsuit names teacher Melissa Olszewski, as well as her principal at Sandra Thompson Elementary School, Shawn Halland. The school is in the northwest Las Vegas valley. Several Clark County School District agencies including the district’s police force are also named.

Olszewski, the assigned teacher for a student identified as “D.S.” in the lawsuit, was the subject of a criminal case brought by the state of Nevada, according to the suit. The child’s family has since moved to Florida. The child’s mother, Cortney Larson, is the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The 8 News Now I-Team has also uncovered failures at the state level. Olszewski — who was convicted of child abuse — is still allowed to teach in Nevada.

Records show she was accused of abuse two years ago and convicted in May, 2021. She was teaching students 3 to 5 years old with special needs — some were considered to be non-verbal.

It appears Olszewski was teaching at Somerset Academy in Skye Canyon a year ago. We reached out to school leaders on Wednesday, but they have not responded.

Among the allegations, lawyers allege CCSD and parties named in the legal action knew about the teacher’s abusive behavior and failed to act in accordance with the district’s policies. CCSD is accused of failing to properly document and report the abuse.

Internal CCSD departments that failed to follow policies are identified in the lawsuit as the Office of Compliance and Management, the Employee Management Relations Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.

The lawsuit also points to the “chilling effect” of some other CCSD policies that discouraged reporting of incidents. CCSD’s policies on record keeping related to complaints are also criticized.

“Multiple special education aides who worked in Olszewski’s classroom have reported regularly observing Olszewski act aggressively with D.S. and his disabled classmates including spanking, flicking, pinching, ‘popping,’ pulling, yanking, screaming at, striking students in the head with objects and acting out of anger in response to their disabilities,” the lawsuit states.

Halland, the principal, “failed to document or investigate the reported incidents, failed to intervene” and concealed the incidents from the victims’ parents, according to the lawsuit.

“On or about February, 2020, Larson was notified by telephone that an ‘incident’ had occurred involving D.S. and that Olszewski had ‘lost her cool’ and grabbed D.S. by his arm pulling him off the ground and striking his body multiple times in front of eyewitnesses,” according to the lawsuit.

Police body camera video shows special education teacher Melissa Olszewski being interviewed. She is named in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging abuse of a child with disabilities.

Five other children in the classroom were also subjected to abuse, the lawsuit alleges.

“D.S.” showed regression in behavior during the abuse, but was unable to communicate it to parents, the lawsuit says.

“I don’t trust anybody, anything, any school system, any authority figure in the school system because of what happened … because things happened prior to this that we didn’t know about, and I don’t know if it was ever reported,” Larson told 8 News Now.

“It’s made me just lose all faith and trust in — but not only the justice system — but the school system,” Larson said. “And I shouldn’t feel like that.”

In addition to the federal civil rights violations alleged in the lawsuit, criminal and state law violations are also cited:

Violation of Constitutional Rights

Discrimination in Violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Violation of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973

Battery

Criminal Violations Motivated by Characteristics of Victim

Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress

Negligence

Negligent Supervision

Enhanced Damages for Injury of Loss Suffered by a Vulnerable Person

Larson is represented by Panish Shea & Boyle, a California law firm with an office in Las Vegas.