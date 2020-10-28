Absinthe show returns to the stage Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most popular Las Vegas shows reopens Wednesday night. Absinthe is a risqué variety show at Caesars Palace.

Several changes have been made to increase audience safety, including limiting capacity, installing a new air conditioning system to increase air flow and have better filtration.

Ross Mollison, the show’s producer, said the cast can’t wait to get back on stage.

“We’re really excited about that because we have all these new creative ideas. Our brand is about intimacy. We get out among the audience and have some fun. Obviously, we can’t do a lot of that stuff now. So, we’ve had to be creative to make that sense of fun still happen. I think people are going to really love it. We’ve come up with some really exciting ideas.”

He also said bringing back shows is the key to bringing back Las Vegas.

“We need all the shows back open. We need all the resorts open. Nobody comes to Vegas just to stay at Caesar’s Palace. They want to walk up and down the Strip. They might go to dinner at the Bellagio, or the Cosmopolitan, or the Venetian. So that whole range of activity has to come back to town.”

Mollison said his team has written a 52-page safety handbook that will be shared with his other shows at the Cosmopolitan and Venetian.