‘Absinthe’ closes at Caesars until capacity limits rise again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citing limits on capacity, the popular “Absinthe” show is stopping production at Caesars Palace as of today.

“Until Absinthe is permitted to entertain a capacity of at least 25 percent – as resorts, casinos, bowling alleys, fitness centers, bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed – and operate at a measure that is economically sustainable, the show’s stage at Caesars Palace will remain dark,” according to a statement issued by producer Spiegelworld.

Full refunds will be given to ticketholders.

Absinthe was among the first shows to resume production as Las Vegas Strip resorts looked to restore live entertainment.

Ross Mollison of Spiegelworld said in a Monday statement, “Since reopening on Oct. 28, Absinthe has operated under strict conditions with the health and safety of our artists, crew, and guests being the number one priority.”

“Through regular and extensive testing of our staff, we know that testing and tracing works, and that mask requirements, temperature checks and the hundreds of other protocols we put in place helped make us one of safest places to be, especially inside of a theater designed to seat 660,” he said.

Mollison also added support for the current pause: “We encourage everyone to support the efforts of our leaders and medical industry to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that we can get our staff back to work and return performing arts to the Las Vegas Strip. Absinthe will return, but we all have to do our part.”