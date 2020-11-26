Absinthe among Las Vegas shows that will go on at Caesars properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four shows at Caesars Entertainment resorts will remain open and one will temporarily close as resorts adjust to new regulations under the three-week COVID-19 “pause.”

A Caesars news release on Wednesday say the following shows will continue “in compliance with the recent government mandate which limits public gatherings to 50 people or fewer.”

Absinthe at Caesars Palace

at Caesars Palace Extravaganza at Bally’s Las Vegas

at Bally’s Las Vegas Tape Face at Harrah’s Las Vegas

at Harrah’s Las Vegas X Country at Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Flamingo will stop scheduled shows for Piff the Magic Dragon, and resume at a later date.

“While Caesars Entertainment remains focused on the well-being of our team members and guests, we also understand the transformative power of live entertainment, especially during these challenging times,” said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment.

“We sincerely thank our talented performers, show partners and staff as we navigate through this together, and of course, we thank our guests in advance for the cooperation and commitment to following our health and safety requirements,” he said.

Many lounges at Caesars properties will continue to feature live music, according to the news release. Those lounges include the Piano Lounge and Carnaval Court at Harrah’s, the Indigo Lounge at Bally’s, Le Cabaret Lounge and Napoleon’s Lounge at Paris Las Vegas, and the Heart Bar at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.