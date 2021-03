LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northwest community stepped up in a fundraiser to raise money and donate bicycles to a foster care facility. This came after a teen employed by Above the Crust Pizza had his bike stolen during a shift.

To replace the bike, the restaurant set up a donation jar and created a Venmo account.

The response was huge. They raised over $1,200, and they continue to get calls to help. Above the Crust also received 28 bikes they plan on donating to Eagle Quest.