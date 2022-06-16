LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada saw an 11% increase in abortions in 2020 from the previous year, a Guttmacher Institute report found.

The pro-abortion rights research organization published its latest Abortion Provider Census on Wednesday. The data in the report, released every three years, showed a reverse in the previously seen 30-year decline in abortions nationwide.

11,010 abortions were performed in Nevada in 2020, compared to 9,920 in 2019. Abortions in the state had been rising steadily since 2017, with a 14% increase marked from 2017 to 2020.

The abortion rate among women aged 15 to 44 rose by 9% in Nevada from 2019 to 2020, the report said.

Abortions also experienced the largest increase in the West than in any other U.S. region, rising by 12%.

Nationally, the report found a 6% decline in births, meaning that fewer people were getting pregnant, and more of those who did get pregnant chose to have an abortion.

The overall increase in abortions, according to the study, may have occurred after many states expanded Medicaid coverage of abortion care.

Abortion funds in the U.S. also increased substantially from 2019 to 2020, with dollars disbursed by funding budgets rising by roughly $1.7 million, according to the National Network of Abortion Funds. Public funds for abortion in Nevada are available only in cases of life endangerment, rape, or incest.

The findings were released as an official opinion from the Supreme Court on a Mississippi law that would prohibit abortion after 15 weeks is expected later this month. A draft opinion obtained by Politico had indicated that the court may be poised to overturn both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, effectively ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

Abortion in Nevada is protected by state law for up to 24 weeks, and it would take a vote of the people to remove the protection. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as many as 26 other states are prepared to move their own abortion bans into place, the study noted.

The Guttmacher Institute's findings only include abortions that are overseen by physicians and do not include data from self-managed abortions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.