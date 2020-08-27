Abbott COVID-19 test receives emergency use authorization from the FDA

Abbot COVID-19 test receives emergency use authorization from the FDA

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rapid COVID-19 test has just received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The Binaxnow COVID-19 AG Card is an antigen test — made by Abbott — that can detect the virus in 15 minutes.

Studies done by Abbott and several research universities found this test correctly identifies positive cases 97 percent of the time ad has an accurate negative reading 98 percent of the time.

Its false-negative rate was less than three percent. Abbott says the test is the size of a credit card and will cost around $5.

It also comes with a free mobile app to display results. Abbott says it expects to make 50 million tests a month by October.

Antigen tests typically aren’t as reliable as traditional tests because they look for pieces of the virus, not its genetic material. But they tend to be quicker, less expensive, and less invasive.