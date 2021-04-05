AB 387: Should midwifery be regulated? Lawmakers consider legislation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers are considering whether there should be licensing and oversight for midwives and home births in Nevada.

As the I-Team reported, certified nurse midwives are regulated because registered nurses are licensed by the state. There is, however, no oversight of traditional midwives and certified professional midwives. Many of them do not have medical training.

Assembly Bill 387 would create oversight.

Opponents say any regulation would take away a woman’s choice about where she can give birth and who can care for her. Both sides voiced their opinions Monday evening.

“So that’s the premise for AB 387. Licensure is the key to providing safe care for Nevadans that is consistent with the scope of practice defined by the profession,” explained Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “It also makes midwifery more accessible and enables them to participate in an integrated system that includes opportunities for consultation, collaboration, referral and multidisciplinary peer review.”

Allison Juneau-Butler, who opposes the bill said, “We cannot support a bill that will decrease the middle free labor workforce in Nevada, negatively impact future workforce development, detract from Nevada’s historical support of apprenticeship trades, negatively impact primarily woman-owned businesses, have negative financial impacts on the economy and cause the domino effect of restricting the choices of women and birthing people of Nevada.”

There is also a senate bill under consideration.