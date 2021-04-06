AB 286: Virtual rally advocates for gun control legislation; Nevada Republican Party responds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gun violence victims, their families and some Nevada lawmakers joined forces Tuesday night with the group Moms Demand Action for an advocacy event.

The focus was Assembly Bill 286, which would allow businesses to opt in to a gun-free zone policy with enforcement.

It would also require legislation regulating “ghost guns,” or firearms that can be sold in pieces or kits and put together by the buyer. As of now, they have no serial numbers and require no background checks.

“There’s no way to trace crimes back to crimes committed with ghost guns because there is no serial number,” said Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui. “They are untraceable. And we’ve seen the increase of ghost guns being sold, as we’ve seen the number of states passing background checks.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen and Gov. Steve Sisolak also sent recorded messages to the group, showing their support for the proposed legislation.

In a public forum for voters to leave their thoughts, AB 286 has the second-highest number of written comments submitted of any bill. There are almost 2,500 written opinions opposed and only 370 in support.

The executive director of the Nevada Republican Party responded with a statement that reads: