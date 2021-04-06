AB 286: Virtual rally advocates for gun control legislation; Nevada Republican Party responds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gun violence victims, their families and some Nevada lawmakers joined forces Tuesday night with the group Moms Demand Action for an advocacy event.
The focus was Assembly Bill 286, which would allow businesses to opt in to a gun-free zone policy with enforcement.
It would also require legislation regulating “ghost guns,” or firearms that can be sold in pieces or kits and put together by the buyer. As of now, they have no serial numbers and require no background checks.
“There’s no way to trace crimes back to crimes committed with ghost guns because there is no serial number,” said Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui. “They are untraceable. And we’ve seen the increase of ghost guns being sold, as we’ve seen the number of states passing background checks.”
Sen. Jacky Rosen and Gov. Steve Sisolak also sent recorded messages to the group, showing their support for the proposed legislation.
In a public forum for voters to leave their thoughts, AB 286 has the second-highest number of written comments submitted of any bill. There are almost 2,500 written opinions opposed and only 370 in support.
The executive director of the Nevada Republican Party responded with a statement that reads:
“It is no surprise to see strong opposition to AB286, as an overwhelming majority of the written public opinions submitted to the Legislature have been against this bill. This legislation would create gun free zones where law abiding citizens are unable to defend themselves from criminals who don’t respect laws and will bring firearms onto properties regardless.
To be clear, this bill does nothing to stop gun violence on the Las Vegas strip as mentioned by the Moms Demand Action group. The majority of the crime that is gun-related is in fact committed by people who illegally possess firearms. Creating more laws and regulations on gun owners will only hurt law abiding citizens while wrongdoers continue to break the law. This piece of legislation essentially negates the right to carry a concealed weapon according to current law.
This vague legislation is a direct attack on Nevadans’ second amendment rights and only aims to please large out-of-state donors that have funded Democrat campaigns for years with the sole purpose of making our state less safe. Firearms are an essential protection for women, particularly women who are victims of domestic abuse. This is an attack on our most vulnerable and Nevadans demand Democrats stand with women, with well trained and regulated CCW holders, and for the right to self-defense. Legislators must do the right thing and be a champion for women’s safety by voting down AB286.Jessica Hanson, executive director, Nevada Republican Party