AAA Warning: Most dangerous time of year for teen drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AAA is encouraging parents to talk with their teen drivers about driving safely, especially during the summer months, one of the most dangerous times for teen drivers.

According to AAA, the combination of schools closed, activities curtailed, summer jobs canceled, and COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, could prove deadly as teens take to the road this summer.

AAA cites statistics that show in the past 10 years, 51 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers in Nevada during the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“The last decade of crash data shows teens continue to be over-represented in crashes. Summertime marks an important time for parents extra vigilant of their children as they set out to drive.” said Sergio Avila spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “Our data shows that for every mile driven, new teen drivers, ages 16-17 years old, are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.”

According to the new AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72% of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days:



• Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

• Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

• Texting (35%)

• Red-light running (32%)

• Aggressive driving (31%)

• Drowsy driving (25%)

• Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

AAA is providing a free four-page guide to help parents coach their teens on how to drive safely. It’s called “Coaching Your New Driver – An In-Car Guide for Parents” and can be found at this link.