AAA Travel: Warm weather beckons this Thanksgiving; Las Vegas jumps up one spot on popular destination list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More than 55 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. As Americans plan their Thanksgiving holiday destination, stats show many are looking to soak up warmer weather.

Las Vegas sits as the number four top destination spot for the Thanksgiving holiday. The area moved up one spot from last year.

Here’s the rest of the top 10 most popular destinations for Thanksgiving, based on advance AAA Travel bookings:

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Anaheim, California

3. New York, New York

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

6. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

7. Tampa, Florida

8. Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

9. Phoenix, Arizona

10. Miami, Florida