AAA Travel: More than 55 million people expected to travel this Thanksgiving

A low angle view of a blue traffic road sign with the message “Thanksgiving Ahead”, against the clear blue sky.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More than 55 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA Travel. Here’s a note for people making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more: This will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005.

Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared with last year, a 2.9 percent increase. The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros.

“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “The economy remains strong, wages are increasing and Americans are looking to spend some of that extra cash on traveling.”

By the numbers: 2019 Thanksgiving travel forecast

Automobiles: 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005, and 2.8% more than last year.

Planes: With 4.6% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly.

Trains, Buses, and Cruise Ships: Travel by other modes will reach 1.49 million, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018.

Go here to see McCarran International Airport’s Flight info you need to know.

Go here to read up on all the rules for going through TSA.

Nothing worse than Wednesday: Times NOT to be on the road:

It won’t be #WayBackWednesday before Thanksgiving, but #WayBehindWednesday as the majority of 49.3 million Americans traveling by automobile hit the road. INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts major delays throughout the week, peaking Wednesday with trips taking as much as four times longer as commuters mix with travelers.

“All those extra vehicles on the roads can make them more dangerous. Drive carefully to make it to your destination safely, and don’t forget your emergency kit just in case, “Avila said. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”

AAA Nevada to rescue thousands in the Silver State:

AAA Nevada projects nearly 3000 Members will be calling for help during the Thanksgiving weekend (November 27 – December 1). The top three calls for service will be for dead batteries, flat tires, then vehicle lockouts.

Nationwide, more than 368,000 motorists will call AAA for assistance at the roadside this Thanksgiving holiday. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicles to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip.

And remember to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles at the roadside.