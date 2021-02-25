AAA survey finds 86% of drivers afraid to ride in automated vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Technology is changing the way Americans drive, with more automatic features finding their way into cars. Are drivers on board with these changes?

A survey by AAA indicates drivers welcome features like automatic braking and lane assistance. More than half — 58% — want to see Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in their next vehicle, and 80% of the people who responded are looking for advancements to these systems.

But Americans are still struggling to warm up to self-driving cars.

AAA’s 2021 annual automated vehicle survey finds:

14% of drivers would be comfortable riding in a vehicle that drives itself

86% of drivers would be afraid to ride in an automated vehicle

The results are similar to last year’s survey.

The findings signal that people are open to more sophisticated vehicle technology, which opens the road to boosting public acceptance of autonomous vehicles, according to AAA.

“Consumers will likely have at least one type of ADAS in their next vehicle, and in many cases, this will provide their first interaction with advanced vehicle technology,” said Matt Alfano, Vice President, Mobility Innovation for AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

“This experience will influence driver opinion of future vehicle automation and reinforces the need for automakers to improve vehicle technology by expanding testing and focusing on real-world scenarios,” he said.

AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah believes the key to overcoming these fears is with information and education.

AAA Northern California’s GoMentum Station in Concord, Calif., provides companies with a closed-course test facility and scenario-based testing services to validate active driving assistance systems and fully autonomous technology.

“It’s critical to educate consumers about the benefits of the technology and where there’s room for improvement,” Alfano said. “With consumer safety in mind, GoMentum is ready to help vehicle manufacturers improve this available technology while paving the way for the future of all mobility.”