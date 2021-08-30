AAA: Gas prices on the rise in some states, Nevada prices leveling down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hurricane Ida brought gasoline refineries to a halt along the gulf coast. But local experts say that shouldn’t impact gasoline availability too much.

“Although we may see the national average price of gasoline increase, the impact in Nevada and west coast is likely not going to be as significant as those states that are in those areas that have been heavily impacted,” says Sergio Avila a spokesman for AAA.

Avila also adds that if there is a surge in prices, those states would be hit the hardest. Most of the fuel in Nevada comes from California and Utah, so the impact will not be as significant as the gulf coast.

While gas prices have been on the rise since March, the good news is that the price has started to level off.

“What we saw this week compared to last, Nevada gas prices the average went down two cents which isn’t that significant to you and I with just two pennies but nationwide Nevada was in the 10 top states that reduced their gas prices the most,” Avila tells 8 News Nows.

Meanwhile, some locals are trying to stay optimistic that prices will start to drop sooner rather than later.

“I do expect the gas prices to go down after the holiday because they traditionally do but I don’t think they will come down very much,” says Bonnie Thompson a resident who has lived in Las Vegas for over 20-years.

Another sign of good news, Avila tells 8 News Now that right after Labor day the demand for gas is expected to drop down significantly as summer travel starts to wrap up and students return to school.