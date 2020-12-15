‘A Very Sunny Christmas’ holiday special to raise money for Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is teaming up with Sunny 106.5 to bring some much needed holiday help to a longtime Las Vegas valley organization that helps people with severe physical & intellectual disabilities.

Be sure to watch “A Very Sunny Christmas” show on Friday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and again on Friday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for a fun-filled hour of entertainment.

The show will raise money for Opportunity Village which has had to cancel its big fundraisers this year due to the pandemic.

“They are a staple in the community for doing so much good,” said AJ Maguire with Sunny 106.5.

The show will feature a lot of entertainment, including plenty of Las Vegas entertainers.

“We got Wayne Newton that’s going to be part of this. We got Darius Ruckus, our country friends who are going to be part of that with iHeart Media, Little Big Town, Debbie Gibson, our buddy Mat Franco, so many more are going to be part of it,” Maguire said.

You can donated to Opportunity Village at this link.