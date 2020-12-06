‘A Very Sunny Christmas’: 8 News Now, Sunny 106.5 partner for holiday special to benefit Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is partnering with Sunny 106.5 to bring the community a holiday special for a good cause.

“A Very Sunny Christmas” will benefit Opportunity Village, a nonprofit that serves to enhance the lives of adults in the Southern Nevada community with intellectual and related disabilities.

The special will feature music and magic acts from Nevada-based entertainers including Wayne Newton, Little Big Town, Debbie Gibson, Darius Rucker, Mat Franco, Brian Newman, Russell Dickerson, Shin Lim, Daniel Emmet, Piff The Magic Dragon, Xavier Mortimer, and many more.

Good Day Las Vegas anchors Alex Backus and John Langeler will host, along with Sunny 106.5’s morning show personalities AJ and Joanna. The hosts will encourage the community to support OV during the special by making a donation online at OVGIFT.com.

You can catch the show on Friday, Dec. 18 on both Sunny 106.5 and 8 News Now from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The special will also air on 8 News Now on Christmas Day at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Follow along on social at #AVerySunnyChristmas.