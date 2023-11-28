LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Radio City Rockettes were announced as the newest addition to the cavalcade of characters and colors appearing on Sphere in Las Vegas over the next month.

As the holiday season began, opportunities to celebrate on the newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline, Sphere, were bound to present themselves. On Tuesday, it appears the first such opportunity has come to light.

The Radio City Rockettes will be featured throughout the holiday season on the landmark’s massive Exosphere, Sphere Entertainment, the company behind Sphere, announced Tuesday.

The video, projected on the enormous exterior of the venue, shows a red and gold Christmas ornament before the upper and lower portions split to reveal the Rockettes doing their iconic kickline.

“We are all about precision,” said Danelle Morgan, Radio City Rockette, dance captain and assistant choreographer. “But with Sphere, we really need to make sure that every single thing – from the tip of our finger to the height of our signature eye-high kicks – is completely in sync because of the scale of the Exosphere. It’s such an honor to see the Rockettes on Sphere, spreading Christmas joy in Las Vegas while we perform in the Christmas Spectacular at our home in New York City.”

The behind-the-scenes process was documented on video by Sphere Entertainment and includes the recording of the 360-degree video that wraps around Sphere.

“In order to achieve the continuous dancing, 15 Rockettes were captured performing in groups of five, giving the Sphere Studios team three clips that were composited together,” said the news release from Sphere Entertainment. “Those composite clips were then multiplied and stitched together to stretch all the way around the Exosphere. Animated elements, including the ornament and the Radio City Music Hall marquee were added, before a final touch of sparkle behind the dancers.”