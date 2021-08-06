‘A True Silent Guardian with a Warrior Spirit’: Southern Nevada remembers fallen NHP Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after suddenly losing his life in the line of duty, the Las Vegas community came together Friday to remember Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May.

A father, husband, brother and son, May dedicated his life to selfless service.

“Micah was a true silent guardian with a warrior spirit,” May’s best friend, retired NHP Sgt. Russell Marco, said during his funeral service Friday.

In the week since he died, Southern Nevada came together to remember the fallen trooper’s courage and integrity.

“This is our opportunity to show his family what he meant to not just this agency, but the Las Vegas community,” NHP Trooper Travis Smaka told 8 News Now.

A funeral service, symbolic procession, salute and burial were held, allowing friends, family, and fellow law enforcement to share his light and say goodbye.

“I’d like to think that for the last week and a half, he’s been up there, peeking his head out from the clouds,” May’s brother Paul May said, imagining him in heaven, “Mischievously jumping in between them and bringing rain and rainbows to Las Vegas.”

Though his days here have ended, those who loved May hope his legacy lives on.

“Now that you know Micah a bit more the way I do, it’s easy to understand why he was an amazing person, and why I was honored to be his best friend,” Marco said.

He is an eternal hero and was a tireless protector. He’s fallen but never forgotten.

May served with the Nevada Highway Patrol for 13 years. He is survived by his wife, his two young children, his parents and two brothers.

If you’d like to help his family, click here.