A TRIBUTE: Gary Waddell 1944-2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell has passed away. He worked here at KLAS for 32 years before retiring in 2012.

Gary passed away Thursday night from a heart attack at Saint Rose Hospital after he suffered complications from COVID-19.

He was 77 years old.

He spent many of his three decades at the station sitting alongside Paula Francis on the evening news. Gary covered many of the events and moments that left lasting impacts on our city.

From the MGM fire in 1980 to the Pepcon chemical explosion. He brought us coverage from national events like traveling to the 1996 democratic convention in Chicago, the first anniversary of 911 at ground zero, and following along with first responders Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

His name will forever be remembered as a respected and iconic journalist in our great city.

Our general manager Lisa Howfield said: ” We have lost a dear family member and our hearts are heavy today. Our condolences to his family and many friends who share in our grief.”

Governor Steve Sisolak adds “We’ll be keeping Gary’s friends and family in our thoughts at this time.”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said “Gary Waddell has been part of the City of Las Vegas community and our family for years. One could always rely upon him to give the news as it should be told: straight and honest. Such a loss for our city. Thinking of Gary, his family, friends, and colleagues at 8 News Now.