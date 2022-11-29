LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The safest bet since March of 2021 is that Nevada casinos will win more than a billion dollars each month.

Continuing a 20-month streak, casinos posted a $1.28 billion win in October — a 4.83% increase over October of last year, and a 2.5% increase over the previous month.

Going forward, maybe the bet becomes whether casinos can keep up this pace, averaging more than $1.25 billion a month since July. So far, Nevada is ahead of last year’s record pace.

Nevada Gaming Control Board statistics released Tuesday showed off-Strip casinos had a taste of the success, with an 18% increase on the Boulder Strip and a 19% increase downtown. Those increases were the largest in the state. Strip casinos won about $12 million more than they did in September, but were up just $3.6 million over October 2021, good for a 0.52% increase.

Every region in the state posted an increase over October 2021 numbers — except North Lake Tahoe, which was down 9.26%. Laughlin ($45.1 million), Mesquite ($15.9 million) and North Las Vegas ($23.5 million) also showed increases over last year, along with a $143 million win at Clark County casinos that fall outside the regions reported by the state. That group of casinos, which were up 8.8% over October 2021, make up the second-largest contributor to the state’s gaming win, only behind the Strip.

The state has collected $76,420,992 in percentage fees so far in November, based on taxable revenues generated in October. That’s up $4.6 million (about 6.42%) compared to November 2021.