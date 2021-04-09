A Strip Experience off the Strip: Mariposa Cocina relaunches with new experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a brief winter hibernation, a new Latin American restaurant in the west valley is blooming into spring with a revamped design, menu and cocktail program.

Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails on Decatur near Sahara reopens April 9. It originally opened in December 2020 but ran into some problems early on.

“The government sanctions, 25% capacity and without having a liquor license, it made things a little bit tough,” said Nick Vardakis of Ava Rose Public Relations Agency, which handles communications for the restaurant. “We decided to take a quick hiatus. During that time, we made some renovations, implemented a new menu and we now have a full bar program.”

The new menu comes from the mind of veteran corporate chef John Baez and features a variety of flavors. Baez said he’s particularly excited about the salsas, highlighted by a smoked tomato and serrano salsa, grilled pineapple mango habanero salsa and strawberry and kiwi salsa with both heat and sweet.

“Lot of traditional favorites, but definitely different flavor profiles than people might be accustomed to,” Baez said. “Lots of different layers of flavor in our food. You’re going to have some spice obviously that you have with traditional Latin cuisine; you’ll also have some smokiness, sweetness and tartness as well.”

Baez said it will be a 100% from-scratch kitchen, with everything cooked in house, including stocks, marinades and sauces.

Mariposa’s redesigned interior includes new LED and neon lighting and lettering, wall murals, a flashy new bar and floral decor throughout the restaurant, creating many Instagrammable opportunities.

“It’s a visual experience,” Vardakis said. “It ties everything together. The food is very colorful, the drinks are very colorful; the ambiance is very colorful.” He added, “It’s a Strip experience, off the Strip.”

Adding to the experience is a stage for live performances and DJs, featuring DJ Matt LV and DJ Brandon Royce this weekend. April 9 marks a “soft” relaunch of Mariposa, with an official grand reopening to take place in May. Vardakis said there are big plans for Cinco de Mayo, as well as plans to implement a ladies’ night.

Mariposa’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends. For more information, click here.

“We’re really looking forward to an awesome relaunch,” Vardakis said.