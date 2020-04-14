A Public Service from 8NewsNow’s Good Day Las Vegas: WHAT DAY IS IT?

1  of  2
Local News
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As time gets wound around and upside down during this strange period of self-isolation and quarantining at home, more and more of us have found ourselves unable to remember what day of the week any given day might be.

While keeping in mind the seriousness of the pandemic and the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, 8NewsNow is also trying to lighten the mood, so the Good Day Las Vegas team is offering a new segment. It’s called, simply: What Day Is It?

Here’s how it went as the segment made it’s debut on Tuesday morning .

Please feel free to share – because we’re all #InThisTogether as we #StayHomeForNevada.

