A positive COVID-19 case closes Catholic Charities shelter, Homeless Courtyard expands to help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Clark County announced that it will be expanding the Homeless Courtyard to accommodate the closure of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which temporarily closed its emergency night shelter for men, after it was discovered that there was a positive case of coronavirus in an individual who was accessing its homeless services.

According to Southern Nevada Health District, the man told health officials he accessed the services at the facilities while he was symptomatic.

Homeless Courtyard (FILE, January 15, 2020)

In a release to 8 News Now, Clark County said that it would be providing space for approximately 750 people to sleep Wednesday night.

“The County will continue to work with the City of Las Vegas, SNHD and our partners in the community on this issue, “ said Dan Kulin with the Clark County Office of Public Communications.

In a statement the City of Las Vegas also addressed the closure of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, saying: