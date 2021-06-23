A peek at what Resorts World brings to the table before the big night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In one day, Las Vegas’ newest resort will officially open its doors. Resorts World is bringing more life to the north end of the famed Strip.

From the technology to the food, the property is a unique and new experience for the area. The more than $4 billion resort mixes luxury with modern technology.

Earlier today, 8 News Now got a look inside. Resorts World is the first resort to open in more than a decade on the Strip.

If you are a foodie, this is the place! It has endless options, including gourmet grilled cheese and lobster sandwiches. Famous Foods Street Foods is an area lined with quicker food options from around the world.

It’s a big day tomorrow in Las Vegas! The newest resort on the Strip will open tomorrow night! We take you inside @ResortsWorldLV this evening on @8NewsNow I am live from the Strip at 4:30, 5 and 6 pic.twitter.com/a8QRnLluVa — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 23, 2021

We spoke with Dedet de la Fuente, who is opening Pepita’s Kitchen. There, you can get lechon, or roasted pig, stuffed with truffle rice. She was invited to open up shop in the property all the way from the Philippines.

“I am so thankful to be blessed with this opportunity, and I am so happy that people can get to taste a little bit of Philippian cuisine through my lechon and season panini,” Fuente, also known as the Lechon Diva, told us.

Billy Richardson is the owner of Marigold, a New American restaurant. He says it’s nice to see a resort opening at a time like this.

“We are super excited to be here after everything we have been through,” Richardson said. “It is great Vegas is opening up a new big building. You know, when we open these buildings in town, it draws a lot of attention. That’s what we need; we want people to come here and enjoy.”

Resorts World is also making changes to food delivery. Hotel and pool guests will be able to use Grubhub to order food to their location.

The casino is unique in the fact people can now place bets through their phone, something they said will be a first of its kind.

8 News Now spoke to Rick Huthsin, Resorts World vice president of casino. He says guests can now transfer money virtually to a Resorts World app, pick an amount to bet and share a QR code.

“I then show that QR to our dealer Mark, he will scan it, and it will automatically log me into this seat, debits my cashless wagering account,” Hutsin demonstrated. “He gives me chips.”

There are nine different pools with a Balinese theme, and the main area is surrounded by bars and restaurants.

The resort is also a resort within a resort, essentially, bringing three brands to the table: Hilton, Crockfords and Conrad. Each has its own lobby.

But the work isn’t done just yet. The dayclub and nightclub won’t open until next week, as several shows are planned for the Fourth of July weekend.

There will be a ribbon cutting Thursday around 6 p.m., followed by a private event. After that, the doors will open around 11 p.m.