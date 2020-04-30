A New Way of Dining: Esther’s Kitchen offers meal kits to virtually cook at home with a chef

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a crucial time right now for local restaurants in the Las Vegas valley. Many of them have had to close their doors to dining, so it means they now have to rely upon takeout and delivery.

Due to the stay at home and social distancing mandates to flatten the COVID-19 curve, business owners have to come up with new ways to continue to thrive in this economy.

Esther’s Kitchen came up with ‘Cooking at Home With Chef James Trees’ as a new way of dining, It’s a virtual cooking class.

All you have to do is reserve your cooking kit and then pick it up curbside from Esther’s Kitchen. The virtual cooking lesson with the chef will be via Esther’s Kitchen Facebook or Instagram page at it’s assigned time.

The $60 cooking kit feeds two, and consists of the following ingredients:

Housemade Sourdough Bread

Good Butter and Olive Oil

Burrata chives and Bail Oil

Tuscan Beans with Speck and lardo

Little Gem’s Caesar

Bradley’s Caesar Dressing

Sourdough Croutons

Calabrian Chili Oil

Basil Gemelli with Pistachio Pesto

Snap Peas, English Peas and Pea leaves

Pecorino+Pistachio

Cookers/diners can also get the following add ons added to their meal kit:

$25 Spring Lamb Shank with Polenta

Ugly greens and Braising Jus

$22 Dollar Wine

Chianti Colli Senesi- Sangiovese

Poderi De Lucignano

$10 Cocktail by Keith Bracewell

First of the Season Plum and Jalepeno Margarita

Individually packet per Order

(He will demonstrate during the video)