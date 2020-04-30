A New Way of Dining: Esther’s Kitchen offers meal kits to virtually cook at home with a chef

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a crucial time right now for local restaurants in the Las Vegas valley. Many of them have had to close their doors to dining, so it means they now have to rely upon takeout and delivery.
Due to the stay at home and social distancing mandates to flatten the COVID-19 curve, business owners have to come up with new ways to continue to thrive in this economy.
Esther’s Kitchen came up with ‘Cooking at Home With Chef James Trees’ as a new way of dining, It’s a virtual cooking class.
All you have to do is reserve your cooking kit and then pick it up curbside from Esther’s Kitchen. The virtual cooking lesson with the chef will be via Esther’s Kitchen Facebook or Instagram page at it’s assigned time.
The $60 cooking kit feeds two, and consists of the following ingredients:
Housemade Sourdough Bread
Good Butter and Olive Oil
Burrata chives and Bail Oil
Tuscan Beans with Speck and lardo
Little Gem’s Caesar
Bradley’s Caesar Dressing
Sourdough Croutons
Calabrian Chili Oil
Basil Gemelli with Pistachio Pesto
Snap Peas, English Peas and Pea leaves
Pecorino+Pistachio
Cookers/diners can also get the following add ons added to their meal kit:
$25 Spring Lamb Shank with Polenta
Ugly greens and Braising Jus
$22 Dollar Wine
Chianti Colli Senesi- Sangiovese
Poderi De Lucignano
$10 Cocktail by Keith Bracewell
First of the Season Plum and Jalepeno Margarita
Individually packet per Order
(He will demonstrate during the video)