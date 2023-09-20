LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular video game franchise has apparently become the newest advertiser on Sphere in Las Vegas.

Mortal Kombat 1, released on Tuesday, appears to be the newest advertiser to grace the giant LED ball adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. The fighting game, the newest installment to the 90s-era video game franchise, was released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

Previously, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube was announced as Sphere’s first advertiser. That campaign featured the helmets of all 32 NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thunder god Raiden shows off his moves on Sphere in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Mortal Kombat 1 appears to be the newest advertiser on Sphere in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Sub Zero prepares for battle on Sphere in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Scorpion politely asks you to ‘get over here’ on Sphere in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Mortal Kombat 1, developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. According to the game’s website, it features a “reborn Mortal Kombat universe created by “Fire God Liu Kang.” The newest installment features “a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities.”

Sphere’s inaugural event, U2’s upcoming “UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” residency opens on Sept. 29.

The outside of the Sphere, or the Exosphere, is the largest LED screen on Earth, consisting of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes.