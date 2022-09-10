LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Former Las Vegas City Council member, Steven Dale Ross, died at his home on Thursday at the age of 59.

According to his obituary, Ross passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Ross was elected in 2005 to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council where he served for three terms and also as the Mayor Pro Tem. After his time as an elected official, he was a master electrician out of IBEW Local 357.

“A man of great kindness, grace, and loyalty who gave so much to our community, his religion, and his beloved family, Steve Ross etched his mane in leadership as he serve the City Council,” said a statement on Twitter from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Ross leaves behind his wife, Kelli Ross, his five children, and his 15 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Palm Northwest Mortuary.