LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Valentine’s Day, the story of a Las Vegas couple married for almost six decades.

It’s a love story that began right here in the valley.

“I asked her if she would be my valentine,” Raymond said.

“Sure, I have always been,” Patricia replied.

That’s how Raymond and Patricia Potter started their Valentine’s Day together.

“She is awful lucky,” he joked.

She shot back, “He is the lucky one.”

It’s been a whirlwind of nearly 60 years of marriage for these love birds, with four kids, eight grandkids and four great-grandkids.

And their secret to a happy long marriage?

“We voice our opinion and work it out,” Patricia said. “I’m not changing now. It’s too late.”

Their love story goes back to the 1950s when Raymond and Patricia were both 16 and attending Las Vegas High School.

“She was driving a ’36 Ford coupe up 7th Street by the football field by Vegas High School. It has a for sale sign in the window,” Raymond remembered.

“I said I got the number so I can go home and call the number,” he said. “We bought the car and I still got her.”

But Patricia tells us her dad didn’t approve of Raymond. So there was a lot of sneaking around … except for sophomore year prom.

“This was a unique night because it was one of the few times her parents let her go out with me,” Raymond said.

And going through their wedding day pictures, it was as if time stood still.

“My dreams were coming true. I wasn’t going to be alone,” Patricia said.

“She came up the aisle and I remember being … Woah what a vision. she was gorgeous,” Raymond said.

And they danced the night away to “Chances Are,” by Johnny Mathis.

Fitting for a couple that took a chance on each other all those years ago.

“He is my best friend,” Patricia said.

“She is the girl of my dreams,” Raymond said. “Always was and always will be.”

Their anniversary is Feb. 29 — a leap year.