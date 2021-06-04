A Look Back: Some Las Vegas resorts reopened June 4, 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a long time coming, but Las Vegas is back, and things are finally starting to look like normal again. Friday marks exactly one year since some resorts on the Strip reopened their doors.

The current energy on the famed stretch is something we’ve been waiting for. With the city now at 100% capacity, 8 News Now wanted to look back at the road it took to get here.

On June 4, 2020, the Bellagio Fountains shot off for the first time in months, as some resorts resumed limited operations.

The hotel-casinos shut down in mid-March of last year while the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Nevada. Buildings were boarded up and marquees changed, telling visitors that we’d see them soon.

One June 1, 2021, restrictions were lifted, and Vegas moved to full capacity. Visitors and tourism officials are thrilled.

“It feels like people uniting again because we’ve been isolated for so long, and we can finally interact again,” said visitor Lidwina Quevy.

Fletch Brunelle, vice president of sales and marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, told us, “Last June … we had a gentleman go and flip a switch at the ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign that the image showed the entire Las Vegas Strip being relit with the neon, so it was spectacular then, and now, we get to talk about Las Vegas reopening.”

A big part of our current push to get back to normal is welcoming back conventions. The first major one to take place will be World of Concrete, kicking off next week.

It’s definitely been a long time coming, but life is starting to feel like it’s back on track again!