A look back at when the Hard Rock Cafe and hotel opened in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas continued its “Farewell Tour” with the beginning of the demolition of the Hard Rock Cafe property on Monday afternoon. The demolition is part of the property’s transformation to Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.

The very first Hard Rock Cafe opened in 1971 in London. The chain began to expand worldwide in 1982. The Hard Rock Cafe opened in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1990. Its 82-foot tall guitar-shaped neon sign marked its location. It closed on Dec. 31, 2016.

The guitar’s new home is now at the Neon Museum.

8 News NOW Anchor Kirsten Joyce has more on the history of the Hard Rock Cafe and surrounding hotel and casino.