A look at school zone safety, parent concerns before return to campus for some CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District return to school countdown continues for students Pre-K through 3rd grade. While some parents are for it, others will not be sending their kids back into classrooms.

8 News Now took a look at school zone safety and parent concerns.

“It is important that, as we return to school, we make sure that the school zones are safe,” said Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Some CCSD students will be returning to in-person classes March 1, and not only is safety important in school, but outside of school, too.

“Before we went online, we had 41 children hit, either on their way to school or on their way home,” Bennett shared.

He reminded drivers of three rules near schools.

“No. 1 is that if there are children in the school zone, if the lights are on, or 30 minutes before or after school, that indicates that it is an active school zone,” Bennett explained. “There are no U-turns in school zones, and finally, the speed limit is determined by the slowest car in the school zone. It’s illegal to pass another vehicle in the school zone.”

Expect to see police looking for speeders, as well as pedestrian safety enforcements, in the coming weeks.

“My kids have struggled mentally, and I feel like we have a pretty good home life,” said parent Brittany Peterson.

She knows it’s important for her kids to return.

“I do struggle with mental illness, and with this, I feel like it’s creating a trajectory of mental illness in children,” Peterson said.

John Emmons has three children: one in Pre-K, another in first and a sixth-grader.

“Our concern right now is that the schools have a lot of challenges before them, and then there’s a lot of people in the world that aren’t taking this seriously,” said Emmons. “Everybody is going to do what they feel right doing, just be cautious.”

There is a need for crossing guards, with 675 positions currently available. For more information, click here. To apply, click here.