A look at proposed budget cuts in Nevada schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cutting education funding is currently a hot topic in Nevada. Many across the state are rejecting any reductions that may impact students.

“Put education first, these cuts are catastrophic,” Tammy Myers of Tartan Elementary School pleaded.

“We need the money,” Shelia Anderson of Keller Middle School said, “we need the help.”

“Please, find money somewhere else to cut,” urged Stephanie Hernandez of Silverado High School.

Many posted their concerns about proposed education cuts to the Clark County Education Association Facebook page.

“We have to give our best to the kids, and sometimes the best costs,” said Edward Russini Cambeiro Elementary School.

But it’s a cost the State cannot afford following the pandemic. Gov. Steve Sisolak proposed reducing the K-12 education budget by $156 million this year.

“Please, do not pull education funding we have been fighting for,” pleased Arlee Vernon of Las Vegas High School.

Recommended cuts include more than $4 million from reimbursing teachers for school supplies, roughly $70 million to support English language learners and low-achieving students and around $29 million from school safety programs.

The governor also wants to take money away from reducing class sizes.

“I believe any cuts will negatively impact our children,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. “However, this overall plan presented to you this afternoon is the least damaging option, given the required cuts that have to be made throughout the state.”

Jara addressed the Special Session. He said the cuts are challenging, including $31 million from the “Read by Three” program.

“Although we will not have the funding to continue this great program, we will work to ensure as many literacy specialists are placed in classrooms as licensed educators.”

It’s a matter of finding ways to best support schools despite the limited resources during these challenging times.

The majority of education funding comes from three places: the local school support tax (which you pay as a portion of sales tax), and the State’s general fund and property taxes. The first two were down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.