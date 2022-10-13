LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday morning’s shooting that left a Metro police officer dead near UNLV is one of seven recent shootings involving the valley’s police departments over the past five weeks. Here is a look at the most recent events involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Henderson Police Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department:

Oct. 13: Metro Officer Truong Thai, 49, died after he was shot in the torso at about 1 a.m. near UNLV. Tyson Hampton, 24, was taken into custody as the investigation continues. A civilian was also struck during the exchange of gunfire. It was the 10th officer-involved shooting for Metro so far in 2022.

Oct. 11: Two Henderson police officers fired their weapons during a response to a family disturbance call in a neighborhood south of Interstate 11 near College Drive. No injuries were reported in what was described as an “exchange of gunfire.” Henderson has had three officer-involved shootings so far this year.

Oct. 10: North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who was wearing a Michael Myers-style Halloween mask and pointing a gun at customers of a convenience store near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. Family identified the shooting victim as Christopher Earl Smith, 44. A preliminary count shows four officer-involved shootings in North Las Vegas so far in 2022.

Sept. 26: Henderson police shot and killed Jason Dunkel, 50, when they responded to a report of a suspicious man carrying a gun just before 7 a.m. near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue. Police tried to approach Dunkel and he took off, trying to break into parked cars as he fled. Dunkel fired a BB gun, striking Officer Glenn Morgon in the face. Morgon returned fire and shot Dunkel.

Sept. 24: North Las Vegas police shot Darin Matthew Paul Dyer, 38, in an exchange of gunfire after a report around 10 p.m. of a man trying to break into a house near Grand Teton and Aviary Way.

Sept. 17: Metro police shot Steven Trovato, 37, after he pulled a gun as officers tried to stop him near Serene Avenue and Haven Street, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard in the south valley.

Sept. 10: Metro police shot Gabriel Charles, 27, during a 1:15 a.m. traffic stop after he ran from police before turning and firing a gun at officers. Officer Tierney Tomburo returned fire, striking Charles. The officer was shot in the hip. The traffic stop occurred near Flamingo Road and University Center Avenue — the same area as Thursday morning’s shooting, and police described the area as a “hotspot” for violent crime in a Sept. 13 news conference.