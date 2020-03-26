A look at Nevada’s budget, status during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nobody around Nevada is willing to talk about a special session just yet, but those benefits and programs to help laid off workers cost money.

It also means a lot less cash will be coming in.

Nevada’s state budget encompasses several factors. The largest portion is from sales tax, which will take a hit with several businesses being closed down.

There won’t be any gaming tax collected with all the machines shut down for the month. That makes up 17% of the budget.

Businesses that have laid off or furloughed employees won’t be paying the modified business tax, also known as the payroll tax.

No concerts or other big events means the live entertainment tax won’t be collected for a while.

With all manner of government buildings shut down, state and local governments will be spending less on operations. However, the need to spend money on things like medicaid and unemployment benefits will certainly go up.