A look at how Las Vegas’ homeless community is dealing with the rain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During today’s deluge, 8 News Now looked into how some of our community’s homeless are handling the rain.

The new homeless ordinance goes fully into effect on Feb. 1, which bans sleeping or camping on the streets of Las Vegas. Outreach teams are now trying to direct individuals to a downtown courtyard where services are offered.

When 8 News Now went to check The Courtyard, we saw there wasn’t much room to stay dry from the wet weather.

“I did not want to sleep here last night, but I had to because of The Courtyard. There’s no place; it’s raining where you can sleep,” said Alan Bakjoklos, who is homeless.

8 News Now also checked in with the Salvation Army. The director of social services told us this morning that staff allowed clients who stayed in the overnight shelter to stay longer to help keep them dry. He said the shelter was full last night, but that’s not unusual.