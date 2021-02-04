‘A logistical nightmare’: CCSD specialists react to hybrid learning plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More concerns are coming in from specialists about the hybrid learning transition plan. The Clark County School District released the updated 235-page guide Wednesday.

All elementary students will have access to specials each day. Those classes include art, music, library, physical education and humanities. But some specialists question their safety and responsibilities when back in buildings.

Rachel Frederick teaches humanities at Decker Elementary School. Her lessons focus on computer science, but she’s shifting perspective to her role during hybrid learning.

“I think this is a logistical nightmare,” Frederick said. “It’s confusing like nobody can really make sense of that chart.”

One page in the guide highlights specialists’ jobs. It says they will, “be assigned one classroom per grade level to provide instruction aligned with their specific assignment.”

That means there is a likelihood they will have to visit more than one classroom per day.

“There is just an inequity issue,” said Nikki Bylina-Streets, CCSD specialist librarian. “We are asked to be seeing more students than any other certified teacher.”

The expectation not only includes teaching live in a class but livestreaming the lesson to other classrooms in the grade level and to those participating in distance education.

“It’s going to be really challenging, like, how do you give that individual attention,” Bylina-Streets said.

But the biggest frustration for Bylina-streets and her colleagues — being required to supervise classes during teachers prep time.

“We’re in essence being asked to babysit students,” Bylina-Streets said.

The Clark County Education Association has noticed the concerns and tells 8 News Now the teachers union is working on an agreement with CCSD specific to specialists.

A statement says in part, “under the hybrid plan they will be exposed to multiple students in more than one classroom.”